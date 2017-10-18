Nayyar Sultana death anniversary on October 27

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):The 25th death anniversary of

renowned film star Nayyar Sultana will be observed

on October 27.

Nayyar Sultana was born in Ali Garh (India) in 1935.

After partition, she shifted to Karachi and then Lahore.

Her original name was Tayyaba Bano. She was selected for

performance in a film by a prominent film director,

Anwar Kamal Pasha, in 1965, who also named her Nayyar

Sultana.

After the release of film, she became famous

and performed as heroine in scores of films.

Her hit films included “Chen Sajana, Sahaili, Baji,

Intikhab, Mazloom, Aik Musafir Aik Hesina and Teen Yakey

Teen Chakey”.