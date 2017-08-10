Nawaz’s rally to reach Lahore on Friday: Talal Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and former Prime Minister, Muhammmed Nawaz Sharif’s “homecoming” rally will reach Lahore on Friday.

“We are trying our best to follow the schedule of rally,”

said PML-N Leader Talal Ch while talking to a private news channel on Thursday, adding and after sometime the rally was expected to reach Gujranwala.

To a question, he said that around three points had been set

up by party workers on way to Gujranwala to welcome their great leader.

“May be Nawaz Sharif address to workers at any point,” he

said.

Talal said that Nawaz Sharif was in very happy mood for

receiving great love and affection of workers.

After passing through various cities and towns along the

G.T. Road the caravan would reach Jhelum, where, according to plan, it would stay for night.