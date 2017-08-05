Nawaz Sharif to be accorded warm welcome in Lahore

LAHORE, Aug 05 (APP): Federal Minister Pervaiz Malik, provincial ministers Rana Mashhood and Zaeem Qadri have said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be accorded a historical reception upon his arrival in Lahore.

They were addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on

Saturday.

Pervaiz Malik, who is also PML-N Lahore president, said that

the Panama case verdict was a very strange decision.

He said that civil society, legal experts and the PML-N expressed

their reservations on the decision. He said we have the right to go for review of the decision.

Pervaiz Malik said that people of Lahore would set a new record of public gathering upon arrival of Nawaz Sharif in the city.

He said that Nawaz Sharif left no stone unturned to serve the

people of Pakistan. He served the nation and worked for China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) and launched the war against terrorism.

He said: “I urged people to ensure joining the event in maximum

numbers.”

Zaeem Qadri said that the PML-N had implemented the Panama decision. “We have left this verdict to the history to judge its credibility,” he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of people. “He is a

leader of the nation and we will render him an honour for his

services,” he added.

“Nawaz Sharif struggled for basic rights of the people. I request

everyone living in every province, city and town to come ahead and

join the event as well as our struggle.”

Rana Mashhood said: “The only crime of Nawaz Sharif is that he worked for people.”

He said that gathering of people upon arrival of Nawaz Sharif will be like a referendum in favour of the PML-N leadership.

“We want to ensure sanctity of vote. We want to take Pakistan

forward, eliminate terrorism, bring financial stability and strengthen

the country,” he added.

He said that the implementation of article 62, 63 of the Constitution should be equal for all.