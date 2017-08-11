Nawaz Sharif thanked public for great support for upcoming elections: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): PML-N leader, Musadiq Malik on Friday

said that PML-N leader Muhammmed Nawaz Sharif’s mission was to thank public

including his party’s workers and MNAs for initiating a grand national dialogue between

them for contesting the upcoming elections.

Talking to PTV News, he said main purpose of Nawaz Sharif’s rally was

to enquire from peoples about their approval whether they had accepted decision of the

court in his favour or not.

He lauded PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s efforts to bring

improvement in the power and energy sectors and his mission to

bring the country on the path of economic progress and

development.

He also acknowledged Nawaz Sharif’s efforts for bringing

peace in the war torn areas and successful war against terrorism

in the country.

He observed although the sitting Prime minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi and his cabinet was performing his duties quite well but

they had their political and spiritual affiliation with their

political party.

Purpose of Nawaz Sharif’s rally was not meant to gain public support against the court’s verdict in favour of him, he added.

He expressed deep grief over killing of an innocent child in an accident

during PML-N rally in Gujrat