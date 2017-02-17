Naval Chief visits Sehwan blast victims at PNS SHIFA

KARACHI, Feb. 17 (APP): With a view to express solidarity and solace with tragic Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Shrine terrorist attack victims and their families, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Friday visited the injured of Sehwan blast being treated here at Pakistan Navy Hospital SHIFA.

He also attended funeral of Captain Taha martyred in Awaran blast.

During the visit, Naval Chief directed the medical staff of PNS SHIFA to provide best available medical services to the injured of blast incident.

While expressing his profound condolence and sincere sympathy on this tragic incident, the Naval Chief said that no cause could justify brutality of targeting innocent/defenseless civilians including women and children. He pledged that in this hour of tragedy, the officers, men and civilians of Pakistan Navy stand firm with the nation and in particular with the aggrieved families.

Later, he also attended the funeral of Shaheed Captain Taha and also met the father and relatives of the Shaheed and paid tribute to his great sacrifice. Senior Naval and Pak Army officials and a large number of civil & military personnel attended the funeral.