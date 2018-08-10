Naval Chief visits forward posts at Shumal Bandar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited forward posts at Shumal Bandar to review the operational readiness of Naval troops deployed there, a statement issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of

Pakistan Navy said.

Upon arrival at Shumal Bandar, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas.

Later, a comprehensive briefing was given to the Naval Chief about the strategic importance of the forward post and steps taken by the battalion for ensuring defence of the designated coastal belt.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed his satisfaction on the operational readiness of the troops and further emphasized to ensure optimal alacrity of the troops to ensure seaward defence. He also interacted with troops of Pakistan Navy deployed on the coastal base and appreciated their morale and selfless commitment to defend the maritime frontiers of the country.

He also appreciated the participation of Pakistan Navy personnel in successful conduct of GE- 2018.