Naval Chief pays farewell call on Defence Production Minister

RAWALPINDI, Oct 4 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain here at Ministry of Defence Production on Wednesday.

The minister warmly welcomed the Naval Chief in his office. He lauded

the Naval Chief’s contributions in the national defence and his services

for the nation.

He said during Admiral Zakaullah’s tenure Pakistan Navy had greatly

progressed. He wished him good luck and prayed for his health and happiness.

The minister said that the government was taking all necessary measures

to strengthen and enhance the capability of armed forces to effectively

cope up with the prevailing challenges and ensure foolproof defence of the national frontiers.