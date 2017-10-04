Naval Chief pays farewell call on Defence Production Minister

RAWALPINDI, Oct 4 (APP): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah paid a farewell call on Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain here at Ministry of Defence Production on Wednesday.
The minister warmly welcomed the Naval Chief in his office. He lauded
the Naval Chief’s contributions in the national defence and his services
for the nation.
He said during Admiral Zakaullah’s tenure Pakistan Navy had greatly
progressed. He wished him good luck and prayed for his health and happiness.
The minister said that the government was taking all necessary measures
to strengthen and enhance the capability of armed forces to effectively
cope up with the prevailing challenges and ensure foolproof defence of the national frontiers.
