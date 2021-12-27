Zardaris disintegrated PPP into pieces: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said it was disappointing that the politicians of ‘small stature’ were making ‘small talk’ on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

In a tweet on his social media account, he blamed Zardaris for disintegrating Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) into pieces which was once a big party.



He said the politics of Bhutto, a towering politician, was in the hand of political dwarfs today. Such damage occurred when there was a lack of structure in political parties, he maintained.