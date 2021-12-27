Bilawal safeguarding Zardari’s corruption instead of advancing BB’s mission: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was safeguarding his father’s corruption instead of advancing BB Shaheed’s [Benazir Bhutto] mission.

The government of PPP under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto had ruined the entire Sindh since past 13 years where corruption, loot, plunder and fake bank accounts have become their identity.

Responding to the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address on Benazir Bhutto death anniversary, in a series of tweets he asked Bilawal to focus on Sindh instead of talking about Punjab as his party would be eliminated from the province in 2023 general elections as long as Zardari was associated with it.

Bilawal should tell his father that he should quit his efforts for getting NRO like concession, he added.

Farrukh said darkness was rampant in Sindh and people living there were praying for deliverance from corrupt rulers.

He asked Bilawal as to why the people of Sindh were left at the mercy of profiteers and tanker mafia, adding that 20kg flour bag price had reached Rs1500 in Karachi.

Farrukh said, country was facing challenges at various fronts due to Zardari and Sharif families that looted the national wealth ruthlessly when in power.