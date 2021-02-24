Steps afoot to enhance foreign investments in country : Dr. Moeed

QUETTA, Feb 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for National Security Dr. Moeed Yousuf on Wednesday said Pakistan was facing various challenges while incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical steps to cope them for betterment of the country.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of trainees of 31st of Midcare Course on the subject of Pakistan’s vision organized by at National Institute Management (NIM) here.

The SAPM visited National Institute of Management (NIM) Quetta along with organizations and reviewed the facilities of trainees provided by the NIM.

He added that Pakistan had potential to become a business and trade center for the world due to its geographical importance and the government was trying to bring more and more countries towards investments by provision of better facilities in Pakistan.

He further said that as a government employee, it was the responsibility to ensure implementation of policies of government as per vision.