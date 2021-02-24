Quaid Inter-Divisional Table Tennis , Weightlifting and Powerlifting Championships from March 1

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP): Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has announced the weight categories of weightlifting and powerlifting events of upcoming First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships scheduled to be staged at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall from March 1 to 3.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, here on Wednesday, said that both the events will be a suitable platform for talented boys and girls of the province to show their potential.

“Recently, we organized competitions of six games – athletics, archery, badminton, cycling, tennis and hockey at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. We will continue to hold competitions of other games as well to provide maximum opportunities to our young athletes to express their potential in an appropriate manner”, he said.

He said that the male athletes from all nine divisions will compete in ten weight categories of weightlifting events. These weight categories are: Snatch & Clean + Jerk (55kg, 61kg, 67kg, 73kg, 81kg, 89kg, 96kg, 102kg, 109kg and 109+kg).

Director General Sports Punjab said that the female players from across the province will demonstrate their potential in eight weight categories in powerlifting championships which are as follow: Squat & Dead Lift (47kg, 52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg, 76kg, 84kg, and 84+kg).