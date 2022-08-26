Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz about climate change ‘fake’ : Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz regarding climate change in some sections of media was “fake”.
The minister, in a tweet, said it was “unfortunate” to attribute a twitter handle with Marriyum Nawaz Sharif which was not verified one.
Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the media to cite only verified twitter handle while reporting.
پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی نائب صدر مریم نواز شریف سے موسمی تبدیلی کے حوالے سے منسوب بیان جعلی ہے۔ مریم نواز شریف کے اپنے مصدقہ ٹویٹر ہینڈل کے سوا دیگر کو ان سے منسوب کرنا افسوسناک ہے۔ میڈیا سے گزارش ہے کہ صرف مصدقہ ٹویٹر ہینڈل کا حوالہ دے۔
— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 26, 2022