APP40-260822 HUNZA: August 26 - Evk2CNR in collaboration with GB-EPA and KIU Students arranged a clean up campaign at the track of Passu Glacier. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri
APP41-260822 HUNZA: August 26 – Evk2CNR in collaboration with GB-EPA and KIU Students arranged a clean up campaign at the track of Passu Glacier. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

A participant capturing photo at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Group photo of Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar and National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association Maria Maud along with Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck Sabri at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar along with Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck distributing certificates at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck distributing certificates at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffar and Country Head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Markus Ruck along with National Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guides Association Maria Maud Sabri cutting ribbon at launching ceremony of National training of trainers 2022 badge on "Prevention & Elimination of Child Domestic Labour" in collaboration with (ILO) at Pakistan Girl Guides Association HQ

School Students take keen interest in books during Tehreek -e-Pakistan books and Photo exhibition in collaboration with Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust at Arts Council

Commissioner Amir Khattak take keen interest in the photos, briefed by organizers during Tehreek -e-Pakistan books and Photo exhibition in collaboration with Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust at Arts Council

Commissioner Amir Khattak cutting ribbon to inaugurate the Tehreek-e-Pakistan books and Photo exhibition in collaboration with Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust at Arts Council

A view of Parade start from parade ground to parliament on completing of 75 years of Independence day Press Information Department of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Capital Development Authority and Federal Directorate of Education at Old Parade Ground ( D Chowk )

A view of Parade start from parade ground to parliament on completing of 75 years of Independence day Press Information Department of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Capital Development Authority and Federal Directorate of Education at Old Parade Ground ( D Chowk )

A view of Parade start from parade ground to parliament on completing of 75 years of Independence day Press Information Department of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Capital Development Authority and Federal Directorate of Education at Old Parade Ground ( D Chowk )

Student painting Pakistani Flag on face by other student on completing of 75 years of Independence day Press Information Department of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Capital Development Authority and Federal Directorate of Education has design an Activity of Painting a Massive National Flag by School Children at Old Parade Ground ( D Chowk )

