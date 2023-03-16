Speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear, missile programme misleading: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the misleading speculations about Pakistan’s nuclear and missile program were unfortunate as stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), were in place.



In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “the stringent, fool-proof and multi-layered security safeguards, duly testified by IAEA, are in place. Our nuclear program represents the unwavering consensus of the nation and is for deterrence.”