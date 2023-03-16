‘Pakistan nuclear, missile programme totally secure, foolproof’

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): The government on Thursday made it categorically clear that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme was “totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever.”

“Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the State. Complete programme is totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever,” a PM Office statement said.

The statement was issued in wake of all the recent statements, press releases, queries and various assertions regarding Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme, being circulated on social and print media, wherein even a traditional routine visit of DG IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi for peaceful nuclear programme was portrayed in negative spotlight.

The government said that the programme continued to fully serve the purpose for which this capability was developed.