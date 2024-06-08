PM China Visit

Shaza Fatima meets delegations of iSoftStone,Loongson Technology at Beijing

Shaza-Fatima-Khawaja
ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja held meeting with the delegations of iSoftStone company, and Loongson Technology at Beijing.
Matters related to IT solutions, chip development and tech training were discussed in the meeting said a news  release issued here on Saturday.
Shaza Fatima emphasised upon boosting tech collaboration between Pakistan and China. The delegation of iSoftSton shared company’s vision of establishing IT solutions company in Pakistan.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services