22.1 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPM extends Eid greetings to Bilawal
Latest NewsNational

PM extends Eid greetings to Bilawal

15
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, Apr 02 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to him.
The premier also expressed good wishes for the PPP chairman. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to PM Shehbaz Sharif. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also enquired after President Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed him good wishes.
The PM also prayed for early recovery of the President.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan