Second Saudi airlift of relief goods arrives in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief)’s second airlift of relief goods on Wednesday arrived in Karachi from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The first airlift was arrived at the same destination on Tuesday night. Each airlift was carrying 90 tons of food, medical supplies and shelters to support the flood victims. Both of the relief airlifts would benefit 19,000 people.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said the purpose of this emergency aid was to address the drastic impacts of flooding on various cities, towns and villages of Pakistan.

He said the following aid was reflection of the strong historical ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Besides Saudi ambassador, Consul General, Karachi, Bandar Al Dayel, and provincial minister for Labour and Information and Human Resources, Saeed Ghani were present at the airport to receive the aid.

The KS relief, provides comprehensive and impartial aid to vulnerable communities around the world. This airlift is just an example of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing urgent support to countries facing crises such as Pakistan is being experienced these days.

To date, the KSrelief has implemented 2,086 humanitarian projects in 86 countries, saving and improving the lives of millions of people in need.