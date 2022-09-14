Ashrafi invites Muslim world’s welfare agencies to help flood victims in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, expressing the need to accelerate relief activities, Wednesday invited the Muslim world’s welfare agencies to help the flood affected people in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, assured that they would be provided all possible support in a bid to conduct welfare activities in the flood-hit areas of the country.

“His office and the government machinery’s doors are always open to extend all possible assistance to those organizations and individuals want to come ahead for the flood affected people’s help,” he added.

He appealed the Muslim world and their charity organizations to support the affected people facing critical situation due to monsoon rains and flash floods in Pakistan.

He also urged the state’s apparatus to further improve cooperation and coordination with those national and international philanthropists and welfare agencies wanted to carry out relief activities in the flood affected areas.

He said Khateeb and Chief Imam of Masjid Al Haram Sheikh Abdul Rehman Al Sudais had also asked the Muslim Ummah to come forward and help the Pakistani people in this trying time.

Besides expressing the gratitude, he welcomed the Saudi government for launching a countrywide humanitarian campaign to help the flood affected people in Pakistan.

Ashrafi opined that we should express unity among all ranks of the society at this crucial hour and avoid political activities for a couple of months to meet the national disaster.

He said Ulema and Mashaykh would appeal the philanthropists for the help of flood affected people in their Friday sermons on September 16, so that they could get out of this painful situation as soon as possible.