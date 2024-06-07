Rana Mashhood appoints Fahad Shafiq PMYP’s Sindh coordinator

ISLAMABAD, Jun 07 (APP):Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday appointed Fahad Shafiq as the Coordinator for the PMYP Sindh.

He expressed his confidence in Shafiq’s capabilities and stated that Fahad will enhance youth development initiatives in the Sindh region.

“We are delighted to welcome Fahad Shafiq in our team. His dedication to youth empowerment and his understanding for unique challenges faced by the youth in Sindh make him an invaluable addition to our program.

We look forward to his contributions in driving positive change and providing new opportunities for the young people of Sindh, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahad Shafiq expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I am honoured to be appointed as the Coordinator for Sindh.

I am committed to working diligently to give our youth the resources and support they need to succeed. Together, we can create a brighter future for the young people of Sindh.”