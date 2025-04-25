26 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 26, 2025
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

43
ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

The DPM briefed him on recent developments in Pakistan-India relations and rejected India’s baseless allegations. He cautioned against any further escalatory move by India and appreciated the efforts of Iran to diffuse the situation in the region.

DPM Ishaq Dar also wished all the success for the Iran-US dialogue to be held in Muscat on Saturday.

