Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the First Information Report (FIR) of Pahalgam was lodged within ten minutes of the incident that has completely exposed the false flag operation of India which orchestrated the whole episode to defame Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference, the minister pointed out the FIR’s timeline as critical evidence which has exposed the mala fide intention of India which has tried to mislead the global community with its treachery and deceit.

“The FIR states that the incident in Anantnag district, Pahalgam Police Station, began at 1:50 PM and ended at 2:20 PM, but ironically the FIR was registered just 10 minutes later at 2:30 PM,” he noted while highlighting the total disregard of procedural formalities in lodging the FIR.

He argued that the FIR showed ignorance of prerequisites such as necessary investigation, crime scene assessments, and legal formalities before registration.

The minister questioned how an FIR for such an incident could be registered within 10 minutes, suggesting, “FIR of this type is typically registered for minor disputes.” Tarar stressed that India had tried to internationalize the incident which has backfired, allowing Pakistan to have an edge in the war of narrative which was imposed upon Islamabad by New Delhi.

The minister remarked that senior Indian journalists were admitting their country’s narrative failure on social media due to its impetuous actions. He attributed this to a panic attack on the Indian side, which is perturbed by Pakistan’s successes against terrorism, leading them to concoct the incident.

Tarar also highlighted the decisions taken by Pakistan’s National Security Committee, which has closed Pakistani airspace to Indian aircraft and a halt in bilateral trade, even via third countries. He added that closure of airspace caused significant disruption in India, including a sharp spike in air ticket prices and flight cancellations. Condemning India’s unilateral action over the Indus Waters Treaty, the minister said Pakistan would respond proportionately on the issue of water which is a lifeline for Pakistan.

He said such a unilateral actions shows frustration in Indian camps, which now resorted to fake encounters of Pakistani prisoners and Kashmiri citizens in the illegal occupied territories.

He said Altaf Lali in Bandipora, and Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Deen in the Uri sector have been martyred in fake encounters. The minister said people were being abducted from their home and martyred under the guise of a false flag operation.

“India’s nefarious designs have failed miserably while their heinous face has been exposed to the whole world,” he said, drawing parallels to the aftermath of the Pulwama incident when India revoked Kashmir’s special status. He reiterated Pakistan’s military preparedness while emphasizing Pakistan’s stance as a peaceful nation and a front-line state in the war on terror. Tarar said Pakistan possesses irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.