CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Apr 25 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that the federal government has announced the cancellation of the canals project and the protesters should cease their agitation and unblock the roads they have obstructed, as this disruption is affecting daily life.

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister House, he declared the recent cancellation of the project a “victory for the federation, democracy, and the people of Sindh.”

Flanked by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Jam Khan Shoro, the chief minister reiterated that no practical work had been undertaken on the canal project; only a model had been developed to attract investment.

“We challenged it in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). I also raised this issue clearly on the floor of the assembly.”

He said, “In June 2024, we were bound to address this situation head-on when we challenged the IRSA certificate in the CCI.”

Regarding the Cholistan Canal project, Shah revealed that on January 17, 2024, the caretaker Punjab government had requested the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to issue a water availability certificate, which IRSA granted despite Sindh’s opposition.

“The PPP government in Sindh challenged this decision in June 2024,” he noted, adding that any province opposing an IRSA decision has the right to challenge it before the CCI.

The Chief Minister stated that protests should not block roads or hinder daily life. He referenced a recent meeting in Islamabad during which the Sindh delegation successfully convinced federal authorities that the project was unfeasible.

Following this, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a joint media talk where they officially announced the project’s cancellation.

The Chief Minister noted that the prime minister had convened a CCI meeting scheduled for May 2, 2025, assuring that the issue of water non-availability would be highlighted during discussions.

Calling the development a “win-win,” Shah stated that the decision was not politically motivated but aimed at broader national unity and democratic principles. “The people’s voice has been heard and respected,” he affirmed.

“The final decision to scrap the new canals project will be formally ratified in the upcoming CCI meeting in May,” the Chief Minister announced.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mobilized public support against the canal project based on solid provincial interests. “The Indus Water Treaty cannot be altered unilaterally,” he stated, criticizing India’s recent position as invalid under international law.

The PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members hold the majority in the CCI, and through a majority decision, the canal projects will be sent back to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), as the prime minister has committed, which was reflected in their press statement issued following the meeting between the prime minister and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Chief Minister called on protestors to clear the roads and restore normalcy. “Given India’s hostile actions, we must stand united,” he stated.

Shah referenced the Chobara Project, which was taken up in 2021 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, asserting that the Sindh government opposed it, resulting in the project not moving forward. He mentioned that PTI members in the Sindh Assembly had supported the Sindh government’s resolution against the Chobara Project in 2021, which he commended.

The chief minister strongly condemned India’s aggressive stance. He stated that, in response to India’s actions, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) affirmed that Pakistan is capable of responding decisively to Indian aggression.

The NSC has decided to expel the Indian army attaché from Pakistan, close the borders, and block airways for Indian airlines. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the people of Pakistan are united in support of the NSC’s decisions,he added.

“If any harm comes to this country, the Pakistan Peoples Party will stand shoulder to shoulder, with full force, with the

Supreme Commander of our Armed Forces – the President of Pakistan, our Federal Government, and our Armed Forces,” the CM said.

Talking about the Indus water Treaty, the chief minister said, “India decided to hold it (Indus Water Treaty) in abeyance, which was not within its power, and the announcement is just for the consumption of the Indian people. He (Modi) showed them that he could go to such an extent.

“He is playing to the galleries and unstatesmanlike announced.” Mr Shah said and added, “I think Indian media is very weak. If such an announcement has been made here in the Pakistani media would have questioned whom you are fooling.

“It is written in the agreement that you cannot withdraw it unilaterally. But Indian media is not as alive as is of Pakistan. Indian media is not free; that’s why they have bought this lame announcement, which is not under his purview.”