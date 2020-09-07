PTI to win next general election on its performance: State Minister

FAISALABAD, Sep 07 (APP):State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said that process of change had started and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would completely transform the existing corrupt system before contesting the next general election.

Addressing a press conference here at Circuit House, he said the PTI had won election for the second consecutive term in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and it was only due to its performance. He said, “In other provinces we will repeat this phenomena because of our excellent performance.” He said that people were fully aware and they had recognized true faces of so-called opposition leaders who failed to serve the masses during their terms.

Quoting 1.1 trillion package for Karachi, he said that it was a good sign for people who were suffering from one after another crisis, that the federal and provincial governments were mitigating the sufferings of the masses.

He asked the people to wait as every thing could not be put on its right place within a short term of two years, adding, “Our direction is correct and we will ultimately facilitate the masses through policies and massive transformation in the governance system.”

Responding to a question about APC, he said that opposition was free to continue its struggle but ultimately the people would decide their fate in the next general election. He said the PTI government was taking decisions in the best national interest. Similarly, opposition should also give preference to the national interest instead of making futile efforts only to create uncertainty, confusion and chaos in the country, he added.

He underlined the importance of FATF and said, “We must drag out the country from grey list so that it could be put on the right track of progress and prosperity.”

The State Minister said that opposition was playing with the fate of the country which would inflect colossal loss to the national economy in long term if Pakistan was not dragged out from the FATF grey list.

He said that Faisalabad was an important city and contributing its due share in national exports and it was in this respect that the government had announced Rs.13 billion package for this city to undertake major infrastructure related projects.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying his best to exploit positive and constructive potential of the youth and in this connection huge funds had been allocated for the youth so that they could start their own businesses and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

He also condemned the murder of PTI worker in Faisalabad and said that the culprits would be taken to task.