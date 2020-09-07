PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: September 07 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman confers Civil Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to renowned architect Naeem Pasha on behalf of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi during a ceremony at Governor House. APP Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 11:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-07 PESHAWAR: September 07 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman confers Civil Award Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to renowned architect Naeem Pasha on behalf of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi during a ceremony at Governor House. APP APP74-07