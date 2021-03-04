ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday informed that Sadiq Sanjrani would be the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the seat of Chairman Senate.

In a tweet, the federal minister informed that the session of National Assembly would be convened on Saturday afternoon at 12:15 where the members of upper house would express their confidence over the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

The minister also conveyed that the Prime Minister would address the nation today evening.