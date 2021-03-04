ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday informed that Sadiq Sanjrani would be the Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the seat of Chairman Senate.
In a tweet, the federal minister informed that the session of National Assembly would be convened on Saturday afternoon at 12:15 where the members of upper house would express their confidence over the Prime Minister, Imran Khan.
The minister also conveyed that the Prime Minister would address the nation today evening.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج شام قوم سے خطاب کرینگے، صادق سنجرانی چئرمین سینٹ کے عہدے کیلئے تحریک انصاف کے حمائیت یافتہ امیدوار ہوں گے ہفتہ دوپہر 1215 بجے قومی اسمبلی کا اجلاس منعقد ہو گا جس میں ایوان وزیر اعظم پر اعتماد کا آظہار کرے گا ۔ https://t.co/aeMom3CsCD
