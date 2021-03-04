ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP): The first Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Day Men’s Tennis Championship would begin on the hard courts of Hyderabad Gymkhana from March 18.

According to the chief organizer of the event, Mohammad Khalid Rahmani, all preparations for the championship have been made. “Two categories will be contested in the competition including men’s singles and men’s doubles,” he said.

He said a total of thirteen players have been placed in the main round. “Those players who want to participate in the tournament can register themselves till March 15.

So far nine top players from all over the country have confirmed their participation in the tournament including Aqeel Khan, Muzammil Murtaza, Shoaib Khan, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Abid, Ahmed Chaudhry, Barkatullah, Heera Ashiq and Yousuf Khalil,” he said.

He said the qualifying round of the event would be held on March 18 while the main round will start on March 19. “The tournament will continue till March 23. Prize money of Rs 200,000 has been earmarked for the championship.”

“Salim Saifullah, President Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), will be the chief guest of the closing ceremony of the championship and will distribute prizes among the winners at the end of the final,” he said.