PTA chairman meets delegation of 40th Mid-Career Management Course

ISLAMABAD, Jun 05 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman Tuesday met with a delegation of officers and faculty members from the 40th Mid-Career Management Course.

During the visit, the delegation was welcomed by senior officers from PTA, said a news release.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation about the role and functioning of PTA, specifically focusing on cyber security initiatives for the telecom sector, consumer issues, and the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).