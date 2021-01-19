PSX turns around, gains 176 points to close at 45,903 points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to witness bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 176.55 points with positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 45,903.23 points against 45,726.68 points on the last working day.

A total 491,787,174 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 543,645,793 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs19.934 billion against Rs21.659 billion previous day.

As many as 425 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 196 of them recorded gain and 210 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 29,407,000 shares and price per share of Rs103.49, Pak Refinery with a volume of 28,848,000 and price per share of Rs24.09 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 22,225,500 and price per share of Rs19.11.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs389.99 99 per share, closing at Rs9989.99 whereas Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs145 per share, closing at Rs6600.01.

Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs3100, whereas Sapphire Tex shares decreased by Rs35 per share closing at Rs1014.99.