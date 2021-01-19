AJK PM acknowledges the sacrifices of Neelum Valley people.

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly commended the courage demonstrated by the people of Neelum valley area for facing indiscriminate Indian forces firing from across the line of control.

Addressing a workers convention here Tuesday, he said Indian forces have been targeting the civil population of Neelum valley while the people of the area have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for the people of occupied Kashmir and added that their sacrifices would not go waste .

He said the present government has fulfilled its commitment made with the people and mega developmental projects have been completed for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

He said four billion rupees developmental projects were given by the government to the Neelum Valley while 193 kilometer roads were completed to provide better communication facilities to the people of the area.

He said in view of the difficulties of the people living in Upper Neelum during the snowfall season the government had decided to construct road to mitigate the sufferings of the people of upper Neelum.