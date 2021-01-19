Labourers busy in carpeting road at Ghouri Town
APP06-190121 ISLAMABAD: January 19 – Labourers busy in carpeting road at Ghouri Town. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in preparing an iron structure to be used in a pillar for the expansion of a bridge near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench in the outskirts of the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR