ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over its victory against Namibia in the T20 cricket world cup.

In a a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “another good performance by Team Pakistan. Great batting

Rizwan, Babar Azam and Hafeez. My dear Green Shirts you have the talent & skills, but it is finally in the mind that winning becomes a habit. You continue to make us proud.”