NDU’s National Security Workshop delegation visits Khyber District

RAWALPINDI, Nov 02 (APP): A delegation comprising 65 members undergoing National Security Workshop at the National Defence University (NDU) visited Khyber District on Tuesday.

During the visit, delegation was briefed about Torkham border terminal management system, border fencing regime and current situation at Pak-Afghan border crossing at Torkham, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.



The delegation was also apprised about the role of Law Enforcement Agencies and other government organizations for managing the Torkham border terminal .