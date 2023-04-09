‘PPP only party to steer country out of difficult times’: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday lashed out that the nation was suffering due to the PTI’s failed policies and PPP is the only major political force in the country, which can steer the country out of difficult times.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked PTI’s chairman Imran Khan to stop double standards, as the nation is suffering the consequences of his shortcomings, adding, the government and opposition should sit together and think about how to direct the country towards prosperity and development.

Keeping in view the current situation in the country, we cannot afford separate elections in the country, he said, adding, such elections will result in a heavy burden on the economy of the country.

It is the time that every political party must have to analyze itself as everyone knows what is right and what is wrong, he mentioned.

In reply to a question, he said that it is the moral responsibility of President Dr. Arif Alvi to sign the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, so that the country can get rid of the constitutional and political crises.

“President Alvi returning the Supreme Court Bill duly passed by Parliament is most unfortunate and he tried to challenge the powers of parliament which will not be acceptable”, he criticized.