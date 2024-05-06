Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation after landslide

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday reached Skardu and inspected the damage caused by landslides on the main highway connecting Gilgit and Skardu.

He reviewed the current situation along with Director General of Frontier Works Organization Major General Abdul Sami and Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud.

He directed that more attention should be given to the main highway connecting Gilgit and Skardu. Aleem Khan further said that all possible measures should be taken to prevent the fall of rocks and mud and to protect lives and properties.

He asked Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to ensure an extensive survey of these highways with heavy machinery to take immediate steps. He said that in case of any untoward incident, maximum relief may be given in the minimum possible time with adequate measures.

Abdul Aleem Khan was briefed by FWO Director General Maj. General Abdul Sami and Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and assured that they will continue efforts for the restoration of highways in the shortest possible time in the Northern Areas. Similarly, maximum machinery and manpower will be deployed in typical areas of land sliding so that masses should not face any kind of difficulty.