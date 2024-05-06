Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students

Tarbela Dam (Sobra City) May 06 ( APP):: Mashal Initiative Institute of Special Education, Tarbela Dam (Subra City) in collaboration with Alliance Good Governance Foundation organized a function on its annual day to appreciate and encourage its teachers and students for gaining education despite having by birth disorders.

The Mashal Institute is the only school in the area imparting education to the students with IDD (Intellectual Developmental Disabilities).

The brilliant performance of the IDD students in various tableaus during the event not only showed their confidence but also the hard work put in by their teachers.

The students presented tableaus on the topics of ‘Tareef’, ‘Palestine’, ‘Muslim Ummah’ and ‘Importance of Education’, besides comedy tableaus ‘Chaudhri’ and ‘Foolish Servant’, and a cultural tableau about the Gilgit-Baltistan province.

Chief guest Chief Engineer Tarbela (TDP) Turesh Kumar, in his remarks, said appreciating the IDD students and the institutions like Mishal Initiative Institute of Special Education was a boon to the society.



The teachers, who were teaching the IDD students, were the kindest persons, he added.

Turesh Kumar said that earlier the school was under the supervision of WAPDA but now it was being run on public donations and requested the well-to-do individuals and institutions to generously support it for the noble cause.

Institute’s Principal Miss Iram Arif, in her remarks, said the Mashal Initiative Institute was formally established in December 1998 with a total strength of nine students, which had now risen to 153, including 53 girls and 97 boys.

She said that Sardar Muhammad Tariq, General Manager of Tarbela Dam Project, was behind the establishment of the institute, as the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had provided space for its building.

Aram Arif said that initially funding was obtained from the Tarbela Dam Ladies Club and individual contributions. She urged the people and intuitions to join hands with the Mishal Initiative Institute for the better health care, educational and other activities of the IDD children who needed public support.