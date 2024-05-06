ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, May 06 (APP):Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 338 kg drugs and arrested seven accused

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday informed that 4.4 kg hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

Three kilogram of cocaine was recovered from a parcel at Lahore Airport Cargo Office, 14 kg hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan while 4.8 kg weed was recovered near Gwadar on coastal highway and an accused was arrested.

Similarly four kilogram of hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Naseem Nagar Chowk, Hyderabad, 8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted from Akhtar Colony Karachi,

130 grams heroin was recovered from an accused in Islamabad and 150 grams hashish and 160 grams opium were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Suhawa Jhelum while ecstasy tablets were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Quetta.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.