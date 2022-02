ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had concluded the two-day bilateral visit to Russia.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان روس کا دو روزہ دورہ مکمل کر کے پاکستان واپسی کیلئے ائرپورٹ پہنچ گئے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 24, 2022

He, in a tweet, said the prime minister had reached the airport to return Pakistan after completing his official visit to Russia.