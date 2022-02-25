Islamabad United players celebrated after the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi player Mohammad Haris during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

APP69-240222 LAHORE: February 24 - Islamabad United players celebrated after the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi player Mohammad Haris during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP70-240222 LAHORE: February 24 – Islamabad United player Hassan Ali celebrating the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi player Yasir Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP71-240222 LAHORE: February 24 – Peshawar Zalmi player Kamran Akmal playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP72-240222 LAHORE: February 24 – Islamabad United players celebrating the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi player Kamran Akmal during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP77-240222 LAHORE: February 24 – Peshawar Zalmi player celebrating the wicket Islamabad United player Asif Ali bowled by Salman Irshad during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP79-240222 LAHORE: February 24 – Peshawar Zalmi player celebrated the wicket Islamabad United player Alex Hales bowled by Salman Irshad during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP80-240222 LAHORE: February 24 – Islamabad United player Alex Hales bowled by Salman Irshad during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

Lahore Qalanders players celebrates after dismissal the Peshawar Zalmi player Haider Ali catch Shaheen Shah Afridi ball by Wiese during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalanders and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings player Sharjeel Khan bowled by Khurram Shahzad during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium

Quetta Gladiators player Jason Roy and Iftikhar running for runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United in playoffs of PSL 7 despite beaten by Multan Sultans

Quetta Gladiators Player James Vince bowled by Usman Qadir during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi player Livingstone bowled out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United Player Shadab Khan bowled by Karachi Kings Player Imad Wasim during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi player Hazratullah Zazai playing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Karachi King at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match playing between Islamabad United and Karachi King at the National Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United Shahdab Khan and Colin Munro runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal and Hazrat Ullah Zazai runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Cricket Stadium

NCOC allows U12s to attend PSL 2022 matches in Lahore

Spectators enjoying while watching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium