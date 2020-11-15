ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said on Sunday that vice president Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has no match in making forged documents and her party colleagues and workers simply emulating her.

He tweeted that the PML-N leaders make fake deeds in London and their workers, colleagues emulate them in Pakistan.

The anti-corruption wing of Punjab police had arrested former PML-N lawmaker Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar for fraud and illegally occupying plot after presenting forged documents and making fake deeds. Some government employees were also apprehended along with Abdul Ghaffar Dogar.