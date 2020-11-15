By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 15 (APP):The 1st National Athletes Forum organized by the Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association concluded here on Sunday.

The last day of the event started with an informative presentation of the Protection from Harassment and Abuse in Sports. Ms. Ada Jafery interacted with the athletes informing them of the issues and problems an athlete might face and the measures to be taken not only by athletes themselves but the tools available and reporting mechanism developed by POA for national athletes.

POA has taken measures to protect the rights of athletes and developed a reporting mechanism to prevent and mitigate such instances. Dr. Asad Abass Shah imparted valuable knowledge to the athletes on the sports injuries and the techniques and remedial measures to be taken by the athletes and their medical entourage. Dr. Waqar Ahmed, Chairman Anti– Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP) shared the process of Result Management of anti– doping cases with athletes. The last topic of Athlete’s Branding was delivered by Ahmer Malick Associate Secretary POA who shed light on the opportunities and platforms available on Social Media. Engr. Mujahid Pervez Chatha, CEO LESCO and Shaukat Javed Vice President POA honored last day and chaired the sessions wherein the experts presented their lectures. During the course of the Forum, online quizzes were conducted.

Winners were awarded shields and gifts.The athletes and organizers welcomed Muhammad Tayyab Ikram recognized for his global advocacy of Athletes’ Right, Member IOC’s Steering Committee on Athletes Right, Member IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission, Chief Executive Officer Asian Hockey Federation.

He interacted with athletes and officials sharing his valuable experiences in the realm of Olympic Movement leadership working night and day for the protection and strengthening of athletes’ rights.

With the conclusion of the Forum, not only the knowledge was imparted to the athletes, the empowerment of the national athletes has been set as the permanent feature of the Olympic Family of Pakistan.

We, at the POA, strongly believe that all the stakeholders should collaborate to work together to empower national heroes with the knowledge and authority to deliberate their issues and take an informative decision in challenging situations they face in their sporting journey.

Muhammad Inam Butt Chariman Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association and Lt. Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan President POA expressed their gratitude to all the participants of the forum and assures the athletes of Pakistan that athletes are not at the heart but the heart of the Olympic Movement as has been emphasized by the Thomas Bach, President IOC.