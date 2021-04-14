Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation-stone of a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program in Sargodha district today.

A total of 1,175 houses measuring three marlas each will be constructed at six places in Sargodha district.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the dream of the construction of five million houses was about to see the light of day.

پچاس لاکھ گھروں کی تعمیر کا وعدہ اب حقیقت میں ڈھل رہا ہے، وہ سیاسی مخالفین جن کو لگتا تھا یہ کیسے ہو سکتا ہے عمران خان پچاس لاکھ گھر کیسے بنا سکتے ہیں اب شرمندہ ہیں، ترقی کا سفر جاری رہے گا۔ انشاللہ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2021

Fawad said the “journey of progress would continue” and mentioned that under the government’s policy, the banks were giving mortgage for construction of millions of houses.

The Punjab government will provide land and other facilities for the project.

The construction work will be carried out by the Frontier Works Organization.

Bank of Punjab will take charge of the mortgage facility which will enable the deserving people to pay the total price of the house in easy installments.

For the allotment of houses in this project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will allot houses to the deserving people through ballot.

Around 33,528 applications have been received by the government.