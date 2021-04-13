Home Photos General Coverage Photos Security Forces conducted an IBO in Ladha, South Waziristan, on reported presence... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Security Forces conducted an IBO in Ladha, South Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists during intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 11:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP75-130421 SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: April 13 - Security Forces conducted an IBO in Ladha, South Waziristan, on reported presence of terrorists during intense exchange of fire, 1 terrorist, Peer alias Asad was killed. APP APP75-130421SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: April 13 – . APP ALSO READ Security Forces gun down active TTP terrorist in Ladha, SW IBO RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Security Forces gun down active TTP terrorist in Ladha, SW IBO A view of destruction after yesterdays fire that erupted in Urdu Bazaar due to short-circuit Rescue staffers struggling to extinguish bush fire at Piran Ghaib Thermal Power Station