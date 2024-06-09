PM China Visit

PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup

PM shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, Jun 09 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised a display of good bowling by Pakistan cricket team in their crucial qualifying fixture against archrival India in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, being underway in New York, USA.

On his X account, the prime minister posted “Great bowling by Team Pakistan against India in New York today. I am confident that the tournament will witness a great game of cricket!”

The prime minister wished the Green Shirts a good chase as India playing first was bowled out for 119 runs in 19 overs.
Till filing of this news, Pakistan were 15 without any loss in 2 overs.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services