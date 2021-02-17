PM Khan set example of simplicity, austerity: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan set an example of simplicity and austerity.

In a tweet, he said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has no camp office and no residence in the grand palace of the Prime Minister’s House.”

He also preferred using commercial flights for his foreign visits instead of a chartered plane.

He said that PM Khan did also not take along big delegations during abroad trips but also reduced the expenses of the Prime Minister’s Office by 49%.