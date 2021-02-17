COVID-19 cases declining; all economic activities to be fully restored from March 1, Cabinet told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): The Federal Cabinet, which met here Wednesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, was told that with the decline in coronavirus cases, all economic activities in the country would be fully restored from March 1.

The cabinet, which was briefed about the situation of coronavirus, was informed that the COVID-19 vaccine was being administered to the frontline workers. Around 50,000 frontline health workers had so far been vaccinated and the process was being further quickened.

It was further told that the people with over 65 years of age could get themselves registered on telephone number 1166 for vaccination through National Identity Cards.

The meeting was also informed that hurdles in the way of vaccine’s import by the private sector had been removed.

The prime minister while inquiring about the progress regarding the delegation of voting right to the overseas Pakistanis and the installation of electronic voting machines, said the present government was committed to make the electoral process fully transparent.

He directed the electoral reforms committee to identify, in consultation with the president, all administrative measures and stages required for the installation of electronic voting machines and set timelines in that respect.

The prime minister said ensuring the election process fully transparent was the foremost priority of present government.

About the matter of forced missing, the cabinet reiterated that the government fully believed in the transparency and rule of law.

The prime minister directed to speed up the process of introducing a law in the Parliament in that respect.

The cabinet while taking strict notice of the incidents of sexual crimes, expressed concern on the reports of such incidents and directed to ensure the implementation of laws and steps to check the same.