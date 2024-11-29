15.5 C
Islamabad
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA
Latest NewsNational

PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA

43
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday welcomed the lifting of ban on Pakistan Airline (PIA) flights by the European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister congratulated Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, aviation ministry, authorities of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and PIA management.

He highlighted that lifting of the ban will strengthen PIA’s reputation and benefit it financially.

- Advertisement -

He said this reflected the success of Pakistan’s policies and it will also facilitate air travel for Pakistanis living in Europe.

- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan