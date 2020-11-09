PM for strict monitoring of timely availability of food basket commodities

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan while stressing on the need of providing relief to the common man, on Monday directed for strict monitoring of timely availability of all food basket commodities.

He was talking to Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam who called on him here to brief in detail about the availability of food items.

During the meeting matters relating to the introduction of modern seed technology and its importance in enhancing productivity were discussed.