PM, Aga Khan Fund director discuss economic situation, development projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Chairman of Habib Bank Limited and Director of the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development Sultan Ali Allana called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The prime minister conveyed his respects to Prince Raheem Aga Khan and expressed his gratitude for the generous contribution to the flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

During the meeting, they discussed the areas of mutual interest including economic situation in the country and areas of development.

The prime minister appreciated the role of HBL and other Aga Khan Development Network institutions in Pakistan.

On September 4, Prince Raheem Aga Khan telephoned the prime minister and announced donation of $10 million for the flood affected people of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhamad Asif also attended the meeting.