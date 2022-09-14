Parliamentary Secretary for Gas and Petroleum MNA Chaudhry Hamid Hameed said that the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum relief to the flood-affected people. During his visit to APP office, he said the coalition government had allocated huge funds for the assistance and rehabilitation of flood victims and Rs. 25,000 was being provided to each affectee while Rs. 1 million were being given to the family of a deceased. (Match the photo with APP story slugged “Govt utilizing all resources to help flood victims: Hamid Hameed” already been released